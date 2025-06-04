Taste of Fort Collins returns June 7-8 with live music, local flavor and family fun

Taste of Fort Collins returns to Washington Park in Downtown Fort Collins June 7–8, 2025 with music, food and fun for all ages.

This two-day community celebration highlights the best of Northern Colorado, including tasty food from local restaurants, creative work from regional artisans, and high-energy performances from both national headliners and talented local acts.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Taste of Fort Collins.

This year’s headliners include Neon Trees, who will deliver hits like "Everybody Talks" and "Animal," while Fitz & the Tantrums bring their chart-toppers, including "HandClap" and "The Walker." The full music lineup can be found at TasteOfFortCollins.com.

In addition to music, festivalgoers can enjoy an array of food trucks and restaurants showcasing the diverse flavors of Fort Collins (local favorites include Backyard Bird, Glacier Ice Cream, and Fork Yeah), craft beer from Odell Brewing Company and New Belgium, and interactive experiences for all ages.

Tickets are on sale at TasteOfFortCollins.com. Weekend passes and single-day tickets are

available. This event is expected to sell out.

Taste of Fort Collins is presented by First National Bank and produced by Townsquare Media.

Townsquare plans, produces, and promotes approximately 200 events across the country each year,

delivering entertainment to their audiences and commercial opportunities to their customers and partners.

For more information on Taste of Fort Collins, visit www.TasteOfFortCollins.com.

