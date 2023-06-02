Taste of Fort Collins returns June 10-11

Northern Colorado will once again experience good food, good music and good times at Townsquare Media’s Taste of Fort Collins, June 10 and 11. The 27th annual event will feature All-American Rejects and Lil’ Jon.

The Taste of Fort Collins will take place in-person at Washington Park in downtown Fort Collins, Colo. The weekend will serve as a follow-up to the sold-out, in-person 2022 summer festival that featured Cold War Kids and T.I.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and Taste of Fort Collins.

The 2023 Taste of Fort Collins will feature, as it does every year, food from local and national restaurants, entertainment from local and national superstars, and an eclectic display of artisan work as well as some of the region's most talented crafters.

The Taste of Fort Collins has seen a wide array of headlining artists, including Rick Springfield, Trombone Shorty, Everlast, AWOLNATION, Third Eye Blind, and Gin Blossoms.

Townsquare Media Northern Colorado will once again be giving local performers the chance to share the stage with the scheduled superstars by being voted to the stage by the local community.

Weekend passes are $28 and a single-day pass is $15.

For tickets and more information, visit www.TasteOfFortCollins.com.

