Sweetheart Festival marks 80 years of love in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — This Valentine’s Day, Visit Loveland and Rule Events are bringing the community together for Sweetheart Festival 2026, celebrating 80 years of love in Loveland with a brand-new signature experience: the Sweetheart Stroll.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, downtown Loveland will transform into a Valentine’s Day venue crawl featuring 12 participating venues packed with experiences to explore from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Guests can pick up a passport and collect stamps along the way – then, with five stops completed, they’ll have the opportunity to receive a love lock to secure their love on Loveland’s iconic heart sculpture while supplies last.

The Sweetheart Festival experience includes an Artisan Market with 50+ local makers, ice cream and cocktail pairing, live ice sculpting, fire performances, comedy, family crafts, a children’s entrepreneur market, a haunted manor, Sweets Haven, Burlesque Show and more. And with 75 percent of the festival indoors, the event is designed to happen snow or sunshine.

“After 80 years of celebrating love in Loveland, we’re excited to introduce a new way to explore downtown and make memories on Valentine’s Day,” said Jessie Rule of Rule Events. “The Sweetheart Stroll lets guests build their own day – whether they come with a sweetheart, their family, or a group of friends.”

Featured Passport Stop: Sweetheart Ball (7:00–11:00 p.m.)

One of the 12 passport stops is the Sweetheart Ball, taking place in the historic Pulliam Building in downtown Loveland. The evening transports guests back to the 1940s, inviting attendees to dress up and celebrate with vintage-inspired charm and classic dance-hall romance.

Running 7:00 to 11:00 p.m., the Sweetheart Ball features a live 18-piece band, vintage cars, period re-enactors, jazz lounge and more. Tickets are available now, and capacity is limited.

For details on the Sweetheart Festival, Sweetheart Stroll, passport stops, and Sweetheart Ball tickets, visit www.visitloveland.org/sweetheartfestival.

