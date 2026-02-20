Special Olympics Colorado’s Polar Plunge Series raises funds and awareness

DENVER — Special Olympics Colorado is “splashin’ with a passion” as they launch the 2026 Polar Plunge Series with the Denver Plunge & 5k on Sunday, March 1 at Washington Park.

The 2026 Polar Plunge Series challenges Coloradans to take a dip into icy water in support of the more than 28,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities that Special Olympics Colorado serves. Plunging is a great way for everyone – individuals, families, schools, organizations and businesses—to get involved in supporting the work of this organization and the thousands of athletes they serve statewide.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and the 2026 Polar Plunge Series. Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King will emcee the Denver Polar Plunge & 5k on Sunday, March 1. Denver7 Chief Meteorologist (and Special Olympics Colorado board member) Lisa Hidalgo will emcee the Aurora Plunge & 5k on Saturday, March 28 and Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee the Boulder Plunge on Saturday, April 4.

How does it work? Participants raise a minimum of $80 ($50 for students and SOCO athletes) and take a dip into some icy water. All of the 2026 plunges have their own unique twist. Participants may sprint into the chilly waters of a lake or reservoir, or jump into an icy pool, or participate in a 5k run, all of which support the cause and the athletes served by Special Olympics Colorado.

For more information, or to register for the Polar Plunge, visit www.SpecialOlympicsCO.org/Plunge.

Click here to donate to Denver7’s Polar Plunge team .

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.