Special Olympics Colorado’s Hall of Fame Honors Community Stars

Special Olympics Colorado will induct a group of eight individuals/organizations into the Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame at their annual luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and the Hall of Fame. Denver7 Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee the event

Now in its 36th year, the Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame has been celebrating athletes, coaches, volunteers, schools, law enforcement, and lifetime achievements since 1986. This year’s celebration will honor eight individuals, and entities, that embody inclusion and belonging.

According to Special Olympics Colorado, the Hall of Fame luncheon is their largest, single-day fundraising event of the year. The celebration sets the stage for male athlete of the year, Tim Miner, and female athlete of the year, Hanna Atkinson, to receive recognition for their accomplishments. In addition to Miner and Atkinson, six others will be recognized for being instrumental in spreading joy and empowerment while helping grow Special Olympics Colorado.

To learn more about the Hall of Fame and to register, visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org/HallOfFame

About Special Olympics Colorado:

Special Olympics Colorado provides year-round sports training and competition for nearly 16,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and unified partners. Through the support of an amazing community of coaches, volunteers, donors, sponsors and partners, Special Olympics Colorado is able to offer hundreds of annual engagements, free of charge, to individuals age 2 and up. For more information about Special Olympics Colorado visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org,