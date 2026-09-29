Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame Luncheon to celebrate achievement and inclusion

Special Olympics Colorado will host its Hall of Fame Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

The annual event celebrates the athletes, coaches, families, volunteers and supporters who contribute to the mission of Special Olympics Colorado. This year's theme, Built on Bravery, highlights the courage, determination and resilience displayed by Special Olympics Colorado athletes both in competition and throughout their daily lives.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will co-emcee the event with Special Olympics athletes.

Guests attending the luncheon will hear stories from this year's Hall of Fame inductees, meet athletes and learn about the impact Special Olympics Colorado makes by fulfilling its mission of creating more inclusive communities through sports. The event focuses on the opportunities that can be created when individuals receive encouragement, support and access to programs that help them reach their potential.

Special Olympics Colorado provides year-round sports, health, leadership and other opportunities to more than 30,000 athletes across the state. These programs are offered at no cost to athletes and their families.

To learn more about Special Olympics Colorado and the Hall of Fame Luncheon, visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

