Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame Luncheon celebrates program’s impact

The Special Olympics Colorado Hall of Fame Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St.

The event will honor Hall of Fame inductees and share stories from Special Olympics athletes about the program’s impact in Colorado.

The luncheon raises funds to support Special Olympics Colorado, an organization that provides year-round sports programs, training, competitions, health screenings and leadership opportunities for more than 28,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, free of charge for athletes and their families.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the event. Lisa Hidalgo , Denver7’s chief meteorologist, will serve as co-emcee alongside two Special Olympics athletes. Hidalgo serves on the board of directors of Special Olympics Colorado.

Sponsorships and donations help ensure Special Olympics Colorado’s ongoing ability to offer programming at no cost to participants, providing athletes with opportunities to develop physical fitness, build confidence and learn important life skills.

For more information about the luncheon or Special Olympics Colorado, visit specialolympicsco.org .

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.