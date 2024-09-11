Spargetoberfest 5k raises funds for local causes in Wellington, Colorado

The Spargetoberfest 5k is a fun, family- and pet-friendly run/walk/stroll through Wellington neighborhoods on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

The event is put on by the Spargetoberfest Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit foundation that supports the American Legion Wellington Post 176, The Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club and the Wellington Food Bank through fun family events. One hundred percent of the proceeds will support local veterans, ensures every youth has an opportunity to participate in athletic programs and to ensure that no one goes hungry.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Spargetoberfest 5k.

Participants can run, walk or stroll through the course and take advantage of the Slip ‘n Slide, games, music and refreshments along the course. Then after getting a finisher medal, participants can relax in Sparge Field or in the taproom, grab lunch from a food truck and browse local vendors. There will also be a dunk tank featuring a few of Wellington’s finest.

The route begins at Sparge Brewery (3999 G W Bush Ave., Unit 101, Wellington, CO), follows the Wellington bike path and ends at the Sparge Brewery. For those wanting to cheer at the finish line, the Sparge taproom will be open at 9 a.m. so fans can grab a beverage while they wait.

Registration is $30, which includes on free beverage and a breakfast item. Kids 10 and under are free with a registered adult.

For more information, visit www.spargetoberfest.com.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.