Servicios de La Raza provides culturally responsive programs that meet the needs of Denver’s Latino community

The mission of Servicios de La Raza is to provide and advocate for culturally responsive, essential human services and opportunities.

Since its founding in 1972, Servicios has been a trusted voice for Latinos providing culturally responsive, evidence-based programs that meet the needs of the Latino community in Denver Metro. The agency serves all people in need and in recent years has expanded to offer services across the state of Colorado.

Over the years, Servicios has provided culturally and linguistically responsive, evidence-based programs to assist families in overcoming the range of problems that result in a lack of resources and contribute to the perpetuation of the vicious cycle of poverty including behavioral health (mental health, substance misuse), domestic violence and general crime, basic needs services (food and clothing), HIV/AIDS, ex-offender community reintegration, healthcare access, employment, financial planning, and primary prevention programs. Servicios has programming and resources to address each of these needs.

Because of the value placed on the community, culture and language, Servicios provides culture-centered approaches that are solidly rooted within the Latino community experience.

The agency’s legacy of impact and positive change has made a difference in Latino communities, and it's a heritage that continues to inform everything they do. Today, Servicios is the preeminently recognized comprehensive health and human services agency addressing the needs of underserved Latino communities, providing services and outreach to more than 79,000 low-income individuals per year.

