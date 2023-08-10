Servicios de la Raza hosts fundraiser honoring community leaders

The Annual Raíces Latinas: Roots of Our Community Gala hosted by Servicios de La Raza, will be held at the Denver Performing Arts Center, Seawell Ballroom on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event is sold out thanks to the hundreds of supporters and community members each year.

Beyond the style and class of the gala (often dubbed “Chicano Prom”), the main attractions will be the celebration of culture and diversity, and the recognition of community leaders who exemplify the agency’s mission defined by inclusion, justice, equity, and peace.

This year, Servicios will be honoring:



Congresswoman Diana DeGette,

Congressman Joe Neguse,

Alex Sanchez, President/CEO of Voces Unidas de las Montañas,

Olga Gonzalez, Executive Director of Cultivando, and

Local Visual Artist David Ocelotl Garcia

The event will be hosted and emceed stand-up comedian Donelle Prado. Other attractions include mariachi during cocktail hour and post-dinner dancing with DJ Jimmy.

For over 51 years, Servicios de La Raza has responded to the unmet needs of, primarily, the Latino/a community through dedicated programs. Their mission is to provide and advocate for culturally responsive, essential human services and opportunities to all Colorado communities in need; services that are needed now more than ever.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Servicios de la Raza and the Raíces Latinas Gala.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.