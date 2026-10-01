Run the Rocks returns to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on Oct. 11

The American Lung Association in Colorado will host the 21st annual Run the Rocks on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. The event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to help prevent lung disease and improve the lives of people living with lung conditions.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Run the Rocks.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in Colorado and across the United States, according to information provided by American Lung Association. The ALA notes that while someone is diagnosed with lung cancer about every two minutes, there is hope. Survival rates have improved in recent years because of greater awareness and advances in detection and treatment. The organization says continued investment in research, lung cancer screening awareness and stigma reduction remain key priorities

Run the Rocks is the only “race” permitted inside the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. The event features a 5K course and a 1.3-mile run/walk. Live music will hope motivate participants to conquer the venue's famous stairs. Following the event, attendees can take part in an afterparty featuring vendors, activities and refreshments

Organizers say the event is designed for participants of all fitness levels, including lung cancer survivors, individuals living with lung disease, caregivers, families, friends and company teams. Additional activities include a Kids Zone and opportunities for participants to bring their dogs.

To learn more or register for the event, visit RunTheRocks.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.