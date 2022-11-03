The Rocky Mountain Indian Chamber of Commerce presents the 2022 American Indian Achievement Awards, taking place at the Marriott West in Golden, Colo., on Saturday, Nov. 12 starting at 6:00 p.m.

Denver7 is a proud partner of RMICC and the American Indian Achievement Awards.

Each year RMICC presents scholarships to American Indian students enrolled in Colorado colleges, universities and secondary education institutions. Through memberships and corporate sponsors, RMICC has awarded more than $330,000 in scholarships to help further education.

This year’s keynote address is by Dr. Laura Tohe, an American Indian author and poet. She is a poet laureate of the Navajo Nation for 2015-2019 and is a professor emerita of English at Arizona State University. She is the daughter of a Navajo code talker and will speak on her interviews with many of the remaining Navajo Code Talkers, as written in her book Code Talker Stories.

In addition, the gala program will award scholarships and honor veterans with educational performances by American Indian dancers and drum groups.

RMICC’s goal is to assist commerce that benefits American Indian businesses and professionals through economic development, training, and community development platforms such as the Indian Biz Expo (in conjunction with the American Indian PTAC), an annual golf fundraising event, and other networking events with key industry leaders.