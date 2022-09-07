Rock with the Docs to raise funds for cancer research

Western States Cancer Research – NCORP presents Rock with the Docs on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Clancy’s Irish Pub in Wheat Ridge.

This will be a lively evening filled with tasty food, libations, and a rockin’ night of live music provided by In Limbo, a band comprised of cancer survivors and local doctors exchanging their stethoscopes for guitars, drums, and keyboards. Denver7 is a proud partner of the event, which will be emceed by Denver7 Reporter CB Cotton.

Western States Cancer Research NCORP (formerly Colorado Cancer Research Program) began as a vision of local oncologists who wanted to ensure Colorado residents could benefit from cancer clinical research. Today, WSCR-NCORP partners with hospitals, community clinics and physicians throughout Colorado, Washington and Alaska. With strong partnerships they can deliver innovative cancer treatment, symptom control and prevention in these communities.

Our research and innovation have contributed to the fight against this devastating disease, yet we continue to lose more than 600,000 Americans annually. With your support, you can help define the next era of the War on Cancer and instill hope and compassion into the battle fought by millions of Americans every day.

Click here to register for Rock with the Docs.

To learn more about Western States Cancer Research NCORP, visit www.westernstatesncorp.org.