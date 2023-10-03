RANGE Business Breakfast celebrates workplace equity and inclusion

RANGE Consulting, a program of The Center on Colfax that advances equity in the workplace for the LGBTQ+ community, will host at the second annual RANGE Business Breakfast on Oct. 11.

Occurring on National Coming Out Day, the event will celebrate LGBTQ+ visibility and contributions in the workplace, highlight the work that RANGE Consulting does to advance LGBTQ+ inclusion, and honor four organizations and individuals that exemplify IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility) for the LGBTQ+ community.

RANGE Business Breakfast honorees include:

Jacobs. A global company with 61,000 employees, Jacobs has a long history of supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion and causes, including its decades long partnership with The Center on Colfax. Jacobs’ LGBTQIA+ Employee Network Group, Prism, has grown from a group of 12 to more than 100 Colorado members, an Americas group of more than 1,100, and a global group of more than 3,500.

Denver7 was the first local television station to promote and broadcast Denver Pride. When the pandemic made an in-person Pride Parade impossible, they produced virtual Pride Parades that aired on Denver7 in 2020 and 2021. The station shines a light on the work of The Center on Colfax and the LGBTQ+ community by sharing stories not just during Pride Month, but throughout the year.

The Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition is Colorado’s premier disability rights advocacy organization, and is run by and for people with disabilities. The organization ensures that LGBTQ+ people with disabilities are treated with respect, dignity, and equitably, including helping Denver Pride make sure the festival is accessible and inclusive to the disability community.

Dana Juniel is the Matthew Shepard Foundation’s executive vice president of strategy and communications, lending a voice to LGBTQ+ and other victims of hate crimes throughout the country. A member of Hate Free Colorado, a diverse coalition of civil rights organizations that partner with law enforcement throughout the state, Juniel was selected for her tireless work, passion, and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, as well as for her community leadership in defense of other underserved and underrepresented communities.

Denver7 is a proud partner of The Center on Colfax and the RANGE Business Breakfast.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the RANGE Business Breakfast, please visit https://lgbtqcolorado.org/event/rbb/.

About RANGE Consulting:

RANGE Consulting, a program of The Center on Colfax, is advancing equity in all spaces where LGBTQ+ people work and live through Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) cultural humility workshops, consulting, workforce development, and partnerships.

About The Center on Colfax

The Center on Colfax opened in 1976 and over the years has grown to become the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Rocky Mountain region, giving voice to Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community and playing a pivotal role in statewide initiatives to reduce harassment and discrimination. Today the Center is focused on fulfilling its mission – to engage, empower, enrich and advance the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community of Colorado – by ensuring that every member of the LGBTQ+ community has access to the programs and resources they need to live happy, healthy, and productive lives.

