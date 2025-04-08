Project Helping nurtures communities through acts of kindness

Project Helping, a Denver-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving mental wellness through purposeful volunteerism, is working to transform the way individuals connect with their communities. By providing accessible, fun volunteer experiences, Project Helping empowers people to support meaningful causes while enhancing their own wellness.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Project Helping.

Founded on the belief that helping others is a powerful tool for improving mental health, Project Helping curates and coordinates volunteer opportunities that impact the lives of both volunteers and beneficiaries. Through hands-on service projects, Project Helping fosters a sense of purpose, connection and well-being.

“Our mission is to make it ridiculously easy for everyone to engage in meaningful volunteerism,” said Justin Kruger, CEO at Project Helping. “By giving individuals an easy way to connect and give back, we are not only strengthening communities but also enhancing our own mental wellness.”

Through partnerships with organizations across the country, Project Helping makes volunteering an attainable and rewarding experience for all. With a focus on inclusivity, the organization ensures that volunteer opportunities are available both in-person and remotely, allowing people to contribute regardless of location or schedule constraints.

Project Helping Kynd Kits provide volunteers with curated service projects that can be completed anywhere. These kits include materials and instructions for creating care packages for individuals facing hardship, such as veterans, hospitalized patients and individuals who are unhoused. Kynd Kits empower volunteers to make a difference while reinforcing the proven mental health benefits of giving back and building community.

To learn more about Project Helping and how to get involved, visit www.projecthelping.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.