Professional cycling, live music and family fun will fill the streets of downtown Littleton on Aug. 3

The Littleton Twilight Criterium takes place on Saturday, Aug. 3 in downtown Littleton. The event features professional cycling races, a beer garden, live music, a Family Zone and a free cruiser ride for the whole family.

What is a criterium? According to Merriam-Webster, it’s “a bike race of a specified number of laps on a closed course over public roads closed to normal traffic.” In other words, a criterium is NASCAR on bikes.

The Littleton Twilight Criterium is part of the national criterium series formed in collaboration with USA Cycling and the country’s best criterium races. The Littleton event will feature a full day of racing, including professional men’s and women’s races, through the streets of downtown Littleton.

Attendees can also enjoy the Family Zone, which will feature a strider course, face painting, bounce castle and more family fun. A free Cruiser Ride is open to everyone and takes place on the actual race course. The Beer Garden offers a relaxed atmosphere for socializing and refreshments, just steps away from the cycling action. And in the evening, Colorado band Those Crazy Nights will bring guests the nostalgic sounds of Journey on the mainstage.

For more information on the Littleton Twilight Criterium, visit www.littletoncrit.com.

