Parker Arts celebrates the Year of the Horse with 2026 Lunar New Year celebration

Parker Arts’ annual Parker Lunar New Year Celebration returns Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the PACE Center (20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, Colo.). This vibrant cultural event is free and open to all ages, offering a mix of performances, activities and hands-on experiences to welcome the Year of the Horse.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Parker Lunar New Year Celebration.

The Parker Lunar New Year Celebration brings together diverse cultural traditions and artistic expressions to engage families and individuals of all ages.

While the event is free, attendees are required to RSVP for one of three ticketed time blocks, 8:00–9:30 a.m., 9:30–11:00 a.m. or 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., due to anticipated high attendance.

Event highlights include:



Lion Dance by National Martial Arts Academy (8:20–8:40 a.m.)

Dance, Story and Tradition by Rock Canyon High School (9:00–9:20 a.m.)

Traditional Dance and Instrumental Music of China by Great Wall Chinese Academy (9:50–10:10 a.m.)

Kung Fu & Martial Arts Demonstrations by Denver Shaolin Kungfu Taichi Institute (10:30–10:50 a.m. and 11:20–11:40 a.m.)

Traditional Chinese Dances by Denver Chinese School (12:00–12:20 p.m.)

Vietnamese Water Puppet Show & Folk Dance by Global Village Academy (12:40–1:00 p.m.)

In addition to performances, festival-goers can enjoy interactive cultural activities, mini classes, and family friendly experiences that honor the traditions and customs of the Lunar New Year. The celebration underscores Parker Arts’ commitment to fostering cultural understanding and community through the arts.

“We are thrilled to bring this beloved tradition back to the PACE Center,” said Parker Arts’ Cultural Director Carrie Glassburn. “This celebration highlights the rich cultural heritage of the Lunar New Year through engaging performances and meaningful activities for all ages, while underscoring our commitment to fostering cultural understanding and strengthening community through the arts.”

Parker Arts collaborated with community partners for the 2026 Parker Lunar New Year Celebration:Colorado Dragon Boat, Denver Chinese School, Great Wall Chinese Academy, and Global Village Academy – Douglas County. Their contributions help bring authentic performances, educational activities, and meaningful cultural experiences to the community. This partnership plays a vital role in honoring Lunar New Year traditions and ensuring this free, inclusive celebration remains accessible to all.

To learn more about the Parker Lunar New Year Celebration and to register, visit Lunar New Year - Parker Arts.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.