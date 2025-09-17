Over 150,000 pounds of electronics recycled at 2025 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Denver7 and its partners from PedalPoint and event sponsor 1-800-GOT-JUNK collected more than 75 tons of electronics at the 2025 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive.

The 151,500 pounds of recycled electronics came from 1,405 vehicles that pulled through the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park parking lot over a five-hour period Saturday.

People recycled just about anything that plugs into a wall or uses a battery, from TVs and computers to small appliances and even a vintage arcade machine.

“We are dropping off about 20 years worth of electronics that have found their way into the basement and never left the depths of the basement,” one participant told Denver7’s cameras. “So we're cleaning it out, and we're grateful that you guys are here today, and we're just getting rid of a bunch of stuff.”

Since Denver7 started putting on the event in 2021, the station and its partners have collected more than 812,000 pounds of electronics.

“That’s a meaningful impact in the community and for the environment,” said Kristin Stork, Denver7’s senior community relationships manager.