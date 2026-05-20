Outside Days returns to Denver May 28-31 with Death Cab for Cutie, My Morning Jacket

Outside Days will return to downtown Denver from May 28-31, 2026, featuring headliners Death Cab for Cutie, My Morning Jacket, Cage The Elephant, Tash Sultana, Goth Babe, Japanese Breakfast, The Flaming Lips and Dawes.

The event combines live music, adventure film screenings, conversations with athletes and experiences ranging from climbing and gear demonstrations to yoga classes and culinary activities. The four-day festival and outdoor industry summit moves to a new location at Auraria Campus.

Organizers expect more than 35,000 attendees this year, building on the success of the past two years that drew more than 50,000 attendees combined and generated an estimated $35 million in economic impact for Colorado.

"Outside Days is so much more than a festival – it’s a movement," said Christopher Jerard, chief experience officer at Outside Interactive Inc. "We believe the best days we have are the ones we spend outside, in community, with our friends and families."

Denver7 is a proud partner of Outside Days.

The Outside Days Industry Conference, which begins Thursday, May 28, includes the Outside Summit for outdoor professionals and Outside Ignite, a startup pitch competition. Two new conference tracks debut in 2026: Attract, for travel industry innovators and Endure, for endurance race directors.

The festival speaker lineup includes climber Alex Honnold, chef José Andrés, Olympic runner Jessie Diggins, professional snowboarder Travis Rice, endurance athlete Rebecca Rusch and filmmaker Tamra Davis, among others.

"Feeling the passion from tens of thousands of people within the outdoor community is genuinely inspiring," said Honnold. "It's an honor to return to Outside Days this year to celebrate being outside with those who love it just as much as I do."

Musical artist Griff Washburn, who performs as Goth Babe, will join Olympic runner and author Alexi Pappas for a campfire coffee session. Chef José Andrés will discuss Spanish cooking, global citizenship and food's role in connecting cultures.

The event is managed by Boulder-based Outside Interactive Inc. in partnership with the State of Colorado’s Outdoor Recreation Industry Office. Outside reaches more than 300 million users annually across its network of 25 brands, including Outside, MapMyFitness, Velo, Yoga Journal and Gaia GPS.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit outside-days.com.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.