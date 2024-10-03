Nonprofit hosts tasty cooking challenge fundraiser on Oct. 9

Benefits in Action is hosting a tasty fundraising event on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Social Capitol in Arvada. BOXED 2024 features celebrity chefs, entertainment, a silent auction and more. At the event, local celebrity chefs will compete by crafting recipes from the food Benefits in Action delivers to households each week.

Denver7 is a proud partner of BOXED 2024.

Proceeds from BOXED 2024 support the programs of Benefits in Action. Since 2015, Benefits in Action has helped more than 75,000 individuals improve their understanding, access and utilization of food – and health related benefits to enhance food security, health and well-being. Their free services include:



Food box deliveries

Help with SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) applications

Mental wellness calls

Help with Medicaid applications

Assistance with Medicare

To learn more about Benefits in Action and the BOXED 2024 event, visit www.BenefitsInAction.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.