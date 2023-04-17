Naturally United raises funds for public lands in Colorado

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, the state’s oldest and largest outdoor stewardship organization, is hosting its annual spring fundraiser, Naturally United: Impact Beyond The Trails, on Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 to 8:00 P.M. at Balistreri Vineyards in north Denver.

The event brings together Colorado’s outdoor and business communities – as well as current and former VOC staff, board, volunteers, and partners – to celebrate the nonprofit’s 2023 volunteer season and raise funds to help care for Colorado’s outdoor places today and into the future.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado and the Naturally United event.

“We all have a part to play in keeping Colorado’s natural places healthy, sustainable, and accessible,” said Anna Zawisza, development and outreach officer for VOC. “Naturally United: Impact Beyond The Trails is a great opportunity for people to learn about the many different ways to get involved and how VOC supports Colorado’s natural places and the people who care for them.”

VOC organizes approximately 90 volunteer projects on public lands throughout the state each year. In 2023, the organization will engage an estimated 3,500 volunteers in building and maintaining 30 miles of trails, removing invasive weeds from 200 acres, planting over 3,000 native trees and shrubs, and many more accomplishments that will help protect parks, trails, and open spaces against the impacts of increasing visitation and natural disasters.

In addition to supporting these efforts, event attendees will also learn about VOC’s lesser-known work; hear live music from the Cottonwood Drifters; enjoy local beer and wine; and play games and activities designed to put the ‘fun’ in ‘fundraising’. All proceeds from the event will benefit VOC’s mission to motivate and enable people to become active stewards of Colorado’s natural resources.

To learn more about VOC and purchase tickets for Naturally United: Impact Beyond The Trails, visit http://www.voc.org/naturally-united.

About Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado is the state’s oldest and largest outdoor stewardship nonprofit organization. Founded in 1984 to motivate and enable people to become active stewards of Colorado’s natural resources, VOC has engaged nearly 131,000 people in more than 1,300 volunteer projects for a donated labor value of $26.5 million. Through award-winning youth and volunteer programs, leadership training, capacity-building programs, and collaborative efforts with nonprofits and land management agencies, VOC is an invaluable resource in Colorado, especially as our outdoor stewardship needs are approaching near-crisis levels. For more information, visit www.voc.org or call 303-715-1010.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.