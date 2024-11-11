Mile High United Way to host 51st Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day

Mile High United Way invites runners, volunteers, sponsors and spectators to its 51st Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, at Denver’s Washington Park. Hailed as one of the best Thanksgiving events in the country, this four-mile run/walk and community celebration drew a record 11,000 people last year in support of Metro Denver families.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Mile High United Way and the Turkey Trot. Denver7 Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee the event.

Everyone can take part in the Turkey Trot – as a runner, walker, volunteer or spectator. Families have made this run Denver’s greatest Thanksgiving tradition for decades. People of all ages – from active grandparents to children doing the one-mile Family Fun Run – enjoy this race.

The Turkey Trot is one of the biggest fundraisers for Mile High United Way, the first United Way in the world. Founded 137 years ago, the organization supports families throughout Metro Denver by working to give all children a strong start, supporting education and academic success, and creating economic opportunity for all. Last year, Mile High United Way invested $25.5 million in our community and helped more than 668,700 people. For example:



Mile High United Way helps parents and caregivers prepare their young children for kindergarten. Last year, their staff made nearly 2,400 home visits to give parents and caregivers the resources they need to set their preschoolers up for success.

The Mile High United Way 211 Help Center connects people to basic needs resources, such as food, shelter, transportation and childcare. 211 navigators provided over 278,000 referrals last year.

Mile High United Way connects people of all ages to volunteer opportunities throughout the Metro Denver area. Last year, more than 4,100 volunteers completed over 27,100 hours with an economic impact of nearly $855,300.

Race registration includes a collectible t-shirt, personalized race bib and access to pre- and post-race festivities. Families can also register for the one-mile Family Fun Run and meet Gobbles the Turkey in the Lil’ Gobbler Family Fun Zone. Registration is also available for four-legged family members. Pet bandanas are available while supplies last. After the race, participants can enjoy the Finish Village, which will feature the Great Divide Beer Garden and live entertainment.

Click here for more information and to register for the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. Use code DENVER7 to get $7 off your registration.

About Mile High United Way

Mile High United Way, the first United Way in the world, was founded in Denver in 1887. Working side by side with the community, Mile High United Way takes on critical human services issues facing their seven-county footprint including the Metro Denver, Boulder and Broomfield communities. Their united approach changes the odds for all children, families and individuals in our community, so that we all can succeed.

Learn more at www.unitedwaydenver.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.