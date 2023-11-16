Mile High United Way to host 50th Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day

Mile High United Way is inviting runners, volunteers and spectators to its 50th Annual Turkey Trot presented by Xcel Energy on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023, at Denver’s Washington Park. Hailed as one of the best Thanksgiving events in the country, this 4-mile run/walk and community celebration draws up to 10,000 people in support of Metro Denver families.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Mile High United Way and the Turkey Trot. Denver7 Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee the event Thanksgiving morning.

Save $7 on your Mile High United Way Turkey Trot registration when you use promo code ‘Denver7’.

Everyone can take part in the Turkey Trot – as a runner, walker, volunteer or spectator. Families have made this run part of their Thanksgiving tradition for decades and take part with multiple generations of their family. People of all ages – from active grandparents to children doing the 1-mile family fun run – enjoy this race.

The Turkey Trot is one of the biggest fundraisers for Mile High United Way, the first United Way in the world. Founded 136 years ago, the organization supports families throughout Metro Denver by working to give all children a strong start, supporting education and academic success, and creating economic opportunity for all. Last year, Mile High United Way invested $28.8 million in our community and helped nearly 184,000 people. For example:



Mile High United Way helps parents and caregivers prepare their young children for kindergarten by providing at-home learning opportunities. Last year, we distributed over 2,500 learning kits to families.

The Mile High United Way 211 Help Center connects people with the resources they need, such as food, shelter, transportation and childcare. 211 navigators provided over 250,000 referrals last year.

Mile High United Way helps young adults aging out of the foster care system with safe housing and a solid start at a new future. Last year, the organization’s Bridging the Gap program helped over 300 family members secure housing.

Race registration includes a collectible t-shirt, personalized race bib and access to pre- and post-race festivities. The Finish Village will feature a Great Divide Beer Garden and live entertainment.

This year for the first time, the Turkey Trot will include a Lil’ Gobbler Family Fun Zone in the Finish Village, where there will be games, face painters, photos with Gobbles the Turkey and more. Participants can also register their four-legged family member and get a pet bandana while supplies last.

To learn more and to register for the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot, visit UnitedWayDenver.org/TurkeyTrot. Save $7 on your registration when you use promo code ‘Denver7’ at checkout.

What: Mile High United Way’s 50th Annual Turkey Trot

Where: Washington Park, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., Denver,

When: Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2022; Opening ceremony at 8:45 a.m.

How to Register: Visit UnitedWayDenver.org/TurkeyTrot to register. Day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

Cost: $55 with discounts for children, seniors and active military.

About Mile High United Way

Mile High United Way, the first United Way in the world, was founded in Denver in 1887. Working side by side with the community, Mile High United Way takes on critical human services issues facing our seven-county footprint including the Metro Denver, Boulder and Broomfield communities. Their united approach changes the odds for all children, families and individuals in our community, so that we all can succeed.

Learn more at www.UnitedWayDenver.org

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.