Mile High United Way hosts 49th Annual Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving

Mile High United Way will host its 49th Annual Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. This four-mile run/walk and community celebration is a holiday tradition for many, drawing up to 10,000 people to Denver’s Washington Park each year in support of children and families.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Mile High United Way and the Turkey Trot. Denver7 Anchor Nicole Brady will be on hand Thanksgiving morning to emcee the event.

Denver7 viewers can save $7 on registration for the Turkey Trot by using code Denver7 at checkout.

This year, as Mile High United Way celebrates its 135th anniversary, the organization is encouraging trotters to create a personal fundraising page and set a campaign goal of $1,350 to support Mile High United Way’s mission. Prizes will be awarded to top fundraisers.

As runners cross the finish line, they will enter the Finish Village, which features the Great Divide Beer Garden, live entertainment, vendor booths, family activities and Turkey Trot mascot Gobbles.

To learn more about the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot and to register, visit www.UnitedWayDenver.org/TurkeyTrot.

What: Mile High United Way’s 49th Annual Turkey Trot

Where: Washington Park 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., Denver, CO

When: Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022, 9:00 a.m.

How to Register: Visit unitedwaydenver.org/turkey-trot to register early Day-of registration begins at 8:00 a.m.

Cost: $50 at the event, discounts for Denver7 viewers, early online registration, children, and seniors

