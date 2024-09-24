Mile High Q & Groove Returns for 14th Year in a Row Featuring Artist Jonah Kagen

The Tennyson Center for Children's annual Mile High Country Q & Groove returns for the 14th year on Friday, Sept. 27, featuring a performance by rising star Jonah Kagen. Attendees can enjoy curated BBQ from Brother’s BBQ, specialty cocktails, a custom hat bar by Parker Thomas, a spirit pull, and both live and silent auctions. All proceeds support Tennyson’s mission to aid children and families impacted by trauma.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Mile High Q & Groove event.

This year, the Tennyson Center for Children celebrates 120 years of serving Colorado’s most neglected, abused and traumatized children. Known for its exceptional standard of care, the organization offers an accredited Therapeutic K-12 School and Day Treatment Program, along with community services designed to keep families together by providing therapy, skill-building, and resource connections. Tennyson’s Residential Program delivers trauma-informed care for children aged 6 to 14 with intellectual or developmental disabilities and mental health needs, offering comprehensive support in therapy, education, and social skills to foster growth in a nurturing environment. Tennyson extends its support and therapy to children and families across Colorado and beyond.

EVENT DETAILS:

Mile High Q & Groove

Mile High Station

2027 W. Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80204

Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

6:00-10:00 PM

Tickets are $130 apiece, which includes admission to the event and concert plus access to an exclusive bar menu and complimentary barbecue from Brother’s BBQ.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.tennysoncenter.org/events.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.