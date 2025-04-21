Mental health champions needed at annual NAMIWalks in Littleton

Community members are gearing up for the annual NAMIWalks event, dedicated to advocating for "Mental Health for All."

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) reports one in five Americans experience mental illness. This event, encourages community members to take action to support accessible and affordable mental health care.

NAMIWalks Colorado will take place at the Robert F. Clement Park Amphitheater in Littleton on Saturday, May 10 at 2 p.m.

Denver7 is a proud partner of NAMIWalks Colorado and Denver7 Morning Anchor Anusha Roy will join hundreds of advocates and their pets to raise awareness and funds at the event.

"Looking at the mental health landscape in 2025 realistically, it’s essential that we give a voice to affordable and accessible mental health services," said Ray Merenstein, executive director of NAMI Colorado. "Its impact is deeply felt in every corner of Colorado, from home and family to the workplace and public spaces. Our walk celebrates community, celebrates hope, and celebrates recovery."

NAMIWalks Colorado participants are encouraged to visit namiwalks.org/Colorado to register. While there is no registration fee, fundraising is encouraged, and those raising at least $100 will receive an event T-shirt. All funds raised stay local, supporting NAMI Colorado's free mental health programs, resources and services in partnership with 14 affiliates throughout the state.

NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. For more information about NAMI Colorado visit www.namicolorado.org.

