Make-A-Wish Colorado to host Whiskey, Wine & Wishes on May 7

Make-A-Wish Colorado will host its fourth annual Whiskey, Wine & Wishes presented by Southwest Airlines and Subaru on Thursday, May 7 at Mission Ballroom in Denver. This signature fundraising event brings the community together for an evening celebrating the power of wishes for children with critical illnesses across Colorado.

The country-western themed celebration will feature great food, signature cocktails, silent and live auctions and a live country music performance by platinum-selling artist Jackson Dean. Proceeds from the event will directly support Make-A-Wish Colorado’s mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses across the state.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Make-A-Wish Colorado and of the Whiskey, Wine & Wishes event. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Danielle Kreutter, who hosts the station’s Wish Wednesday segments, will emcee the event.

More children than ever are waiting for a wish, and Whiskey, Wine & Wishes plays a critical role in helping Make-A-Wish Colorado meet this growing need. Research shows that a wish can be a powerful part of a child’s health care journey, providing hope and emotional strength during an uncertain time. Community support through events like Whiskey, Wine & Wishes helps ensure that wishes can be granted for children who need them the most.

During this event, Make-A-Wish Colorado will present its 2026 Wish Hero Award to AEG Presents in recognition of the organization’s longstanding commitment to helping grant wishes for local children. Through its support of music-related wishes, AEG Presents has helped turn once-in-a-lifetime experiences into reality for wish kids. AEG Presents President Brent Fedrizzi will accept the award on behalf of the organization.

To learn more or to buy tickets for Whiskey, Wine & Wishes, visit bit.ly/whiskeywine26.

About Make-A-Wish Colorado:

Make-A-Wish Colorado creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can help build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Founded as one of the first Make-A-Wish chapters in 1983, Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted 7,000+ wishes to children across the state of Colorado. For more information, visit wish.org/Colorado.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.