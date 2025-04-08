Make-A-Wish® Colorado hosts third annual Whiskey, Wine & Wishes to help grant wishes

Make-A-Wish Colorado is hosting its third annual Whiskey, Wine & Wishes event presented by Chevron at Mission Ballroom in Denver on Thursday, April 24. Guests will enjoy great food, drinks, auctions and live music by country artist Walker Montgomery in a casual "party with a purpose" atmosphere, while raising crucial funds to grant wishes for Colorado children with critical illnesses.

Nine-year-old wish sibling Conrad will be honored as the recipient of the 2025 Wish Hero award for his incredible fundraising success in honor of his sister, Pippa, who wished to go to Walt Disney World Resorts.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Make-A-Wish Colorado through our weekly Wish Wednesday segments, as well as Whiskey, Wine & Wishes. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter/Meteorologist Katie LaSalle will emcee the event. (She also does the weekly Wish Wednesday segments.)

Make-A-Wish Colorado creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can help build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Founded as one of the first Make-A-Wish chapters in 1983, Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted 6,750+ wishes to children across the state of Colorado. For more information, visit wish.org/colorado.

Click here to learn more and to purchase tickets.

