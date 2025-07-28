Make-A-Wish Colorado hosts month-long campaign to help make life-changing wishes possible

Nearly 400 children across Colorado are waiting for their wishes to be granted by Make-A-Wish Colorado. These children are facing critical illnesses, and their wishes are lifelines of hope, strength and healing. Make-A-Wish Colorado is calling on the community to take action this August by joining the Wish Heroes campaign to help raise enough to grant 10 life-changing wishes in just 31 days.

Wish Heroes is a month-long fundraising campaign – held from Aug. 1-31, 2025 – that celebrates the supporters, volunteers and donors who help make life-changing wishes possible. Each Wish Hero commits to raising at least $1,000 in August by sharing the mission of Make-A-Wish Colorado and rallying their friends, family and community to support the cause.

Every dollar raised helps grant wishes that give children the strength to fight, the courage to dream beyond their illnesses and the joy of being a kid again. Whether it’s meeting a favorite celebrity, going on a dream vacation or receiving a room makeover, these wishes are more than just moments; they’re milestones in a child’s healing journey.

Make-A-Wish Colorado needs the community’s help.

“A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope,” says Sarah Grosh, director of community development at Make-A-Wish Colorado. “It brings families together for moments that illness has taken away and it unites entire communities in compassion.”

More Wish Heroes are needed. To become a Wish Hero:



Sign up here

here Set a goal of at least $1,000

of at least $1,000 Share your fundraiser with your community to collect donations and raise awareness

Wish Heroes will be eligible for exciting prizes, including:



Gift cards and reservations to Casa Bonita

A stay at Great Wolf Lodge

Concert tickets

And more!

The impact of a wish goes far beyond the wish child. It lifts up entire families, offering a break from the stress of treatments and hospital visits. It also brings together volunteers, donors, and local businesses, creating a ripple effect of kindness and connection throughout the community.

“A wish is not just a moment; it is a life-changing experience that transforms lives,” says Grosh. “Together, we can ensure that every child waiting for a wish gets to experience the hope and joy they deserve.”

Visit this link to sign up to be a Wish Hero and start fundraising today.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.