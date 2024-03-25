Make-A-Wish® Colorado hosts a Party with a Purpose

Make-A-Wish Colorado will hold its second annual Whiskey, Wine & Wishes event on Wednesday, April 10. Presented by Chevron, this fun celebration is country western themed and includes food, drinks, silent and live auctions and a live music performance by Randall King, who was named Country Riser of the Month in February by Apple Music.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Make-A-Wish Colorado and the Whiskey, Wine & Wishes event. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Jason Gruenauer will co-emcee the event. Jason hosts Denver7’s weekly Wish Wednesday segment, which gives a shout-out to a Colorado wish kid.

The evening celebrates the many supporters who help fulfill Make-A-Wish Colorado’s mission of bringing hope and joy by granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. The event also raises funds to help grant wishes to even more Colorado children. The Colorado Avalanche will be honored as this year’s Wish Hero award recipient for their ongoing support and help in granting wishes to dozens of wish kids across the country. Special guests from the Colorado Avalanche – including the beloved mascot, Bernie – will attend the event and accept the award on behalf of the entire team.

Following the formal program, Randall King will take the stage and entertain guests with classic country and songs from his recently released album "Into the Neon," which takes honky-tonk to a place where “steel guitar and smoke” meet a modern buzz.

Individual tickets to Whiskey, Wine & Wishes are available online, as is registration for the Silent Auction. Currently 450 Colorado children are waiting for a wish from Make-A-Wish Colorado. Events like Whiskey, Wine & Wishes, as well as individual and corporate support, will enable Make-A-Wish Colorado to grant those wishes as quickly as possible. Research shows that wishes are an important part of a child’s health care journey and can provide the hope and strength needed to fight a critical illness.

