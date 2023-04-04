Watch Now
Make-A-Wish® Colorado celebrates 40th anniversary and 6,000+ wishes granted

Make-A-Wish
Posted at 4:56 PM, Apr 04, 2023
Make-A-Wish Colorado is kicking off its 40th anniversary by hosting a “party with a purpose.”

Sponsored by PDC Energy and Denver7, Whiskey ,Wine & Wishes takes place Thursday, April 20 at Mission Ballroom in Denver.

Nearly 750 guests will enjoy food, drinks, a silent and live auction and musical entertainment. Interspersed throughout the evening will be stories of hope and joy from a few of the more than 6,000 Colorado children who have been granted a wish by the nonprofit.

Denver7’s Jason Gruenauer, who hosts the weekly Wish Wednesday segment on Denver7, will co-emcee the event.

Singer Andrew Marshall, who was a “Top 17” contestant on Season 20 of The Voice, will be one of the musical performers. Marshall is a cancer survivor and wish kid alumnus whose wish to meet John Mayer was granted by Make-A-Wish in 2018.

Since appearing on The Voice in 2021, he has continued pursuing his career as a musician and released the single “Don’t Wish Your Life Away.” Country rock band Shane Smith & The Saints will close the evening with a full set of live music, ahead of their May 9th Red Rocks tour date.

Legendary football quarterback Peyton Manning will also be in attendance and will receive Make-A-Wish Colorado’s first annual Wish Hero Award for his dedicated support of the nonprofit and positive impact on its wish kids.

Through both the Broncos and Colts organizations, two-time Super Bowl champion Manning has helped grant dozens of wishes for wish kids across the country.

 
Individual tickets to Whiskey, Wine & Wishes are available online, as is registration for the Silent Auction.

Currently 450 Colorado children are waiting for a wish from Make-A-Wish Colorado. Events like Whiskey, Wine & Wishes, as well as individual and corporate support, will enable Make-A-Wish Colorado to grant those wishes as quickly as possible.

Research shows that wishes are an important part of a child’s health care journey and can provide the hope and strength needed to fight a critical illness.

 
This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

