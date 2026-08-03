Make-A-Wish Colorado campaign aims to grant 100 wishes for children

Make-A-Wish Colorado is working to grant 100 wishes for Colorado children facing critical illnesses this summer. Right now, more than 400 children are waiting for a wish. Make-A-Wish Colorado is inviting the community to come together and join their Wish Heroes campaign to help grant 100 wishes this summer.

Wish Heroes is a month-long fundraising campaign – held from Aug. 1-31, 2026 – that celebrates the wishes that have already been granted while raising funds for future wishes. It’s a family-friendly campaign, powered by wish families, volunteers, donors and friends.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Make-A-Wish Colorado and the Wish Hero campaign.

Click here to learn more and to become a Wish Hero.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.