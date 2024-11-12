Local nonprofit hosts sticker-design contest for middle and high school youth

Local nonprofit organization Rise Above Colorado is hosting a statewide competition celebrating the positive choices Colorado youth make.

Building on a tradition of elevating positive social norms where most Colorado youth do not use drugs and alcohol, Rise Above Colorado is creating an annual statewide art competition among middle and high school youth.

The “Fill Your World With Good” sticker-design contest is currently underway and will be accepting submissions through Dec. 9, 2024.

Rise Above Colorado, in collaboration with its community partners, is promoting this statewide competition for original art designs, which can be submitted in two categories: free-hand or software-designed. Students in middle and high school can click here to learn more about the contest and submit their sticker designs.

In January 2025 a panel of judges (including professional artists) will announce winners in each category at both the middle and high school level. At that time, Rise Above Colorado will launch a “People’s Choice” digital voting platform to enable the public to vote on the winning middle and high school designs.

The four category winners will have their artwork showcased in a culminating celebration event at Redline Gallery in Denver on Feb. 27, 2025, when the “People’s Choice” awardees will be announced.

In addition to cash prizes, the winning designs will be reproduced with support from a professional artist for promotion and distribution in sticker form in their community and statewide.

The “Fill Your World With Good” sticker-design competition is designed to elevate positive messaging about Colorado youth and bring together a new community of supporters across the state to amplify the theme of Fill Your World With Good. The culminating celebration in February 2025 will be a unique event on the charity fundraiser scene that is youth-friendly, fun, interactive and hopeful about the future of Colorado at its core.

Denver7 is proud to partner with Rise Above Colorado on the “Fill Your World With Good” sticker-design contest.

To learn more about Rise Above Colorado, visit www.iriseaboveco.org.

