Local chefs compete for a cause at BOXED 2025

Benefits in Action, a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to helping people navigate from crisis to confidence, will host its annual fundraiser, BOXED 2025, on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. This year's event will not only celebrate the organization's tenth anniversary but will also feature its signature cooking competition in a new space, the Hellenic Community Center, home of Denver’s Greek Festival.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Benefits in Action and BOXED 2025.

At the heart of this fundraiser is a chef competition that highlights the creativity and resourcefulness of the local food community. A group of talented Denver-area chefs will be given a standard food delivery box from Benefits in Action. They will have one week to plan and perfect a dish using only the ingredients provided, showcasing how pantry staples can be transformed into something extraordinary. On the night of the event, attendees and a panel of expert judges will vote to determine the top chef.

"We first launched this event four years ago as a unique way to draw awareness to food security and other needs in our community," said Rachel Wise, manager of marketing at Benefits in Action. "The chef competition is a fun, engaging way to show how our food delivery program helps homebound individuals and families with limited resources stay nourished. And food is such a great way to connect with others."

BOXED 2025 will be an evening of delicious food, networking and a live auction. An online silent auction will also be available for those who can't attend. The event aims to raise funds to continue Benefits in Action’s mission.

Since 2015, Benefits in Action has provided free assistance with essential services like applications for Medicare, Medicaid and SNAP food assistance. The organization's programs serve thousands of Coloradans, helping them access critical food and health resources. In 2024 alone, Benefits in Action assisted more than 17,500 people.

Click here for more information and to get tickets for BOXED 2025.

To learn more about Benefits in Action, visit www.Benefitsinaction.org .

