Levitt Pavilion Denver announces the first free concerts of their 2024 concert series

Levitt Pavilion Denver is excited to announce the first wave of free concerts for the 2024 concert season.

Levitt has been providing no-cost, all-ages concerts since launching in 2017, continuing their work of building community through music with bands like Sunny War, Buffalo Nichols, and Chali 2na & Cut Chemist. Featuring a line-up celebrating discovery and diversity, Levitt will also continue to use the top-of-the-line Meyer Panther sound system and a world-class lighting system that makes free concerts on the lawn full-scale spectacles.

Along with these announced shows, Levitt’s 2024 concert season will feature the return of community partner events such as Japan Fest in collaboration with Japanese Arts Network, All My Relations Celebration with support from Denver Indian Center, Viva Southwest Mariachi Fest in partnership with Latino Cultural Arts Center and more, with headliner announcements and further details still to come.

This announcement is the first of several to reveal Levitt’s free concert series that will run from May through October 2024.

Friday, May 17 Paa Kow with Zimbira

Saturday, May 18 Etana and Link & Chain

Sunday, June 2 Kutandara with Mokombo Ensemble

Thursday, June 13 Buffalo Nichols*

Sunday, June 16 Central City Opera with Grande Orquesta Navarre

Wednesday, June 19 Sensational Barnes Brothers with Wes Watkins

Thursday, June 20 Sunny War*

Friday, July 19 Chali 2na & Cut Chemist*

Friday, Aug. 2 Po Ramblin Boys with Drunken Hearts

Saturday, Aug. 31 Dashiki Fest*

*Support to be added.

Lineup subject to change.

More concert announcements and event details to come.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Levitt Pavilion and their free concert series.

Based in Denver’s Ruby Hill Park, Levitt Pavilion Denver offers open lawn-seating in a natural bowl that boasts city views with limited free parking throughout the park. RSVP and limited VIP tickets for the first announced free concerts open on Friday, Feb. 23, at levittdenver.org. While RSVP is not required, it is strongly encouraged to help the Levitt team prepare for an enjoyable community event.

VIP tickets offer concert goers early entry, VIP bar line, one free drink and a best-in-house seating section. Membership options offer season long VIP benefits and more, find more at: www.levittdenver.org/memberships.

In addition to the free concert series, Levitt Pavilion Denver also produces low-fee ticketed concerts and rents the venue to local promoters like Live Nation and AEG who host admission based events at their facilities. The first concert of Levitt’s 2024 season will be a Levitt produced ticketed-show featuring slowdive with special guest Drab Majesty on May 1. This year, rental partnerships will bring acts like Beach Boys, Caifanes, Gipsy Kings, Dark Star Orchestra and more to the pavilion this summer.

Levitt Pavilion Denver Ticketed Concert Schedule 2024

Wednesday, May 1 slowdive with Special Guest Drab Majesty

Friday, June 14 Caifanes and Café Tacvba

Saturday, June 15 Cool Vibes Reggae Fest 2024 Presents The Movement

Wednesday, Aug. 14 Beach Boys

Friday, Aug. 23 Gipsy Kings

For more information about tickets, parking, venue information, VIP upgrades, and donations please visit www.levittdenver.org.

About Levitt Pavilion Denver:

The Levitt Pavilion in Denver is part of a national network of changemakers and nonprofits dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities in America through free, live music in outdoor public spaces. Levitt music series are presented by a range of organizations, with Levitt Denver managed, programmed, and supported by the nonprofit Friends of Levitt Denver. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues and concert sites are welcoming, inclusive destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together.

In 2024, the Levitt network is presenting 650+ free concerts in 45 towns and cities across the country, with audiences over 750,000. In addition to supporting free concerts, the Levitt Foundation is dedicated to advancing equitable music ecosystems through research and partnerships.

