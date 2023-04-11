Levitt Pavilion announces more free concerts

Levitt Pavilion has announced another wave of free concerts. This newly announced slate of concerts features their second annual collaboration with Alliance for Music Education Equity (AMEE) providing a day of music and music education resources, a debut festival showcasing diverse indigenous arts and artists called All My Relations Celebration, and the triumphant return of Chali 2na after a delay in Canada forced the cancellation of their 2022 free series concert last year.

In addition, Levitt Pavilion was recently named 2023’s “Best Outdoor Venue,” in Denver Westword’s annual “Best of” issue.

Newly announced free concerts



5/28: Orkesta Mendoza (with Los Mocochetes) with AMEE resource fair

7/2: Jenny And The Mexicats (with Pink Hawks)

7/6: Delgres (with Joe Johnson)

7/9: Denver Municipal Band (with tien sieh)

8/10: All My Relations Celebration featuring Halluci Nation, Samantha Craine and Frank Wahn

8/11: Novalima (with Siembra)

8/25: Oakhurst*

9/9: Soul Rebel Festival presents Black Uhuru*

9/21: Jennifer Hartswick (with The Cody Sisters)

9/23: Chali 2na/Cut Chemist (with Stay Tuned)

9/24: Gamelan Tunas Mekar (with Mokomba Ensemble)

Previously announced free concerts include:



5/6: Fishbone with Frontside Five

5/11: Etana with Wylie Jones

5/13: 2023 Levitt National Tour Presents: La Santa Cecilia with Nina de Freitas

5/19: Son Little*

5/20: The Slackers with The Freecoasters

5/27: Son Rompe Pera (with Brian Lopez Trio, ft Sergio Mendoza (Calexico) and Shawn King (Devotchka)

6/4: Central City Opera with Hagerman Quartete

6/9: Rez Metal featuring Sage Bond, Merciless Indian Savages, Alliance, Heart Museum & Suspended

6/17: Strange Famous Fest (featuring Sage Francis + SFR labelmates)

6/18: Kutandara with Logo Ligi

6/21: LADAMA*

6/22: Soccer Mommy*

6/24: iZCALLi: Movimiento w/El Cro, Fruta Brutal & ArtistiCO

6/25: Brazil Day featuring Ginga & Bateria

7/7: The Wailing Souls with Mono Verde Collective

7/1: Flobots*

7/8: Tenth Mountain Division Presents: A Midsummer’s Night Jam

8/5: Shakedown Street

8/6: Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Snakes

8/13: Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra with Fiesta Colorado & Baile Caliente

9/14: Buffalo Nichols with Chela Lujan and The Hardly Nevers

* Support to be added.

Free RSVP & limited VIP open for all these newly announced shows on Friday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. at LevittDenver.org

Based in Denver’s Ruby Hill Park, Levitt Pavilion Denver offers open lawn-seating in a natural bowl that boasts city views with limited free parking throughout the park. RSVP and limited VIP tickets for the first concerts open on Friday, March 10 at levittdenver.org. While RSVP is not required, it is strongly encouraged to help the Levitt team prepare for an enjoyable community event.

VIP tickets offer concert goers early entry, VIP bar line, one free drink and a best-in-house seating section. Membership options offer season long VIP benefits and more.

For more information, visit www.LevittDenver.org.

About Levitt Pavilion Denver:

Levitt Pavilion Denver is a nonprofit organization that aims to build community through music by bridging cultural gaps and erasing divisions in the community. Located in Ruby Hill Park, Levitt Pavilion Denver hosts 50 free concerts annually with local, regional, national, and international acts, providing a relaxed and open lawn setting, local food vendors, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, and an easily accessible location near public transportation and bike paths.

