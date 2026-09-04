Latinas First Foundation to celebrate scholars and community leaders at annual luncheon

The Latinas First Foundation will mark its 15th year during its annual luncheon and scholarship and awards celebration on Friday, Oct. 2 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.

The Colorado-based nonprofit works to advance educational and professional opportunities for Latinas through scholarships, mentorship, leadership development and community engagement. Its work is guided by the belief that girls can pursue paths they are able to see represented in their communities.

During the 2026 celebration, the foundation will award 60 scholarships to college students who have demonstrated leadership, perseverance and a commitment to their communities. The scholarships are intended to help recipients pursue their educational goals and reduce financial barriers associated with completing a college education.

The event will also recognize Latina Trailblazers and Unsung Heroines. Trailblazers are honored for professional accomplishments, leadership and service that have created opportunities for others. Unsung Heroines are recognized for contributions to their families, workplaces and communities that often happen outside the public spotlight.

Civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta will be the event’s special guest and will receive the foundation’s inaugural Matriarca de Justicia Award.

“Representation matters, but opportunity matters just as much,” said Meshach Rhoades, co-founder of the Latinas First Foundation. “When our scholars meet the remarkable women we honor as Trailblazers and Unsung Heroines, they see what is possible. And when our community invests in their education, we help turn that possibility into a future.”

The foundation’s approach connects scholarship recipients with Latina professionals and community leaders who can serve as mentors, role models and advocates. Proceeds from the annual celebration support scholarships and programs focused on educational and leadership opportunities for Latina students.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Latinas First Foundation.

The luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St. in Denver. Community members, businesses and organizations may participate through attendance, sponsorships or contributions to the scholarship fund. Tickets and sponsorship information are available through the Latinas First Foundation event registration page.

To learn more about Latinas First Foundation, visit. LatinasFirst.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.