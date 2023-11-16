Join Denver7 to Light the Lights at the City and County Building on Nov. 22

Denver7 and the City and County of Denver welcome the holiday season on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 5:15 pm, as Denver7 News Anchor Micah Smith, Denver Sheriff Department Sheriff Diggins, Denver Fire Department Chief Fulton, and Denver Police Department Chief Thomas will flip a giant light switch to activate Denver’s first light and music show of the season.

The Light the Lights event will happen Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Bannock Street at the City and County Building.

The annual Light the Lights celebration will be hosted by Denver7 news anchor Micah Smith with seasonal music provided by the award-winning Colorado Children’s Chorale. The Chorale has entertained audiences around the world since 1974 and is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2024.



This family-friendly event will feature two Denver Police Department show vehicles (a Tesla and lowrider), a Denver Fire Department Tower 1 firetruck, as well as the Denver Sheriff Department sheriff K9 unit and Camaro vehicles.

"We invite our community to come celebrate Denver’s long-honored holiday tradition, Light the Lights," said Katy Strascina, executive director of City and County of Denver’s Office of Special Events. "It’s a magical experience to see the transformation of our Civic Center Plaza into a winter wonderland, filled with the joy and spirit of the holidays."

Civic Center Park is also playing host to the Christkindlmarket, proudly sponsored by Denver7, through Dec. 23 and The Mile High Tree through Dec. 31.

2023 LIGHT THE LIGHTS CELEBRATION

WHO: Denver7 anchor Micah Smith, Denver Police Department, Denver Fire Department, Denver Sherriff Department, Colorado Children’s Chorale

WHERE: Bannock Street, in front of the City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street, Denver

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

ADA ACCOMODATIONS: There will be two designated seating areas for individuals with mobility impairments and those who are deaf or hard of hearing located in front of the City and County Building on Bannock Street. An American Sign Language interpreter will be positioned on the left side of the stage. This designated seating area will be accessible from both 14th Avenue and Colfax Avenue and available on a first come, first served basis.

WATCH ONLINE: Those who can’t make it downtown can watch the hour-long celebration, live, at denvergov.org and on the City and County of Denver’s Facebook page. Denver7 will also feature live looks at the celebration in it’s 5:00 p.m. newscast.

Ongoing Light and Music Show Schedule:

The City and County Building’s eight-minute, choreographed lights and music show will play every Tuesday through Sunday at 5:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., with a static light display between the two shows and until 10:45 p.m.

On Mondays, visitors will see a static light display from dusk to 10:45 pm because of the City Council Meetings held inside the City and County Building. In keeping with a long-held Denver tradition, the holiday lights will remain up and on through the end of the National Western Stock Show which returns to Denver, Jan. 6-21, 2024.

Blazen Illuminations, a creative services company out of Loveland, Colo., produces the City’s light and music show. Blake Robinson, a movie and video game music producer also known as Blakus, provides a medley track to accompany the show.

REMINDER: Bannock Street, in front of the City and County Building between Colfax and 14th Avenue, is permanently closed to vehicle traffic. For those interested in getting a closer look at the lights and unable to come by public transportation, foot, bicycle, scooter or sleigh, there is ample paid street and lot parking in the surrounding area.