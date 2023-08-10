Jewish Family Service of Colorado offers a family-friendly concert experience with Ozomatli

The JFS Family Concert Experience offers concertgoers the opportunity to support the life-changing work of Jewish Family Service at a family-friendly event on Sunday, Aug. 27 at Mission Ballroom.

This event will highlight and benefit the vital programs and services JFS provides to the community and feature a performance by Ozomatli. Known for their creativity, the four-time Grammy Award-winning musicians Ozomatli consistently break boundaries with an uplifting multi-cultural style.

Specialty food, drinks, and an open bar are included with ticket purchase for guests to enjoy while strolling through Mission Ballroom and learning about JFS’s programs and services. There will also be games and activities for younger visitors.

Doors open at 2:00 p.m. with the performance at 4:00 p.m.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the JFS Family Concert Experience.

To learn more about JFS and this event, and to purchase tickets, visit jewishfamilyservice.org/family-concert.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.