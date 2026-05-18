Jefferson County Library Foundation to host Whale of a Used Book Sale at Jeffco Fairgrounds

The Jefferson County Library Foundation will hold its semi-annual Whale of a Used Book Sale from May 28-31 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds in Golden. The sale will feature 90,000 used books, CDs, DVDs, comic books, gift baskets, puzzles, games and vinyl records. Rare books and collectibles will also be available.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Jefferson County Library Foundation and the Whale of a Used Book Sale.

"This marks our 24th year producing this popular semi-annual sale," said JCLF Board President Ron Benson. "The dollars we raise help support Jefferson County Public Library programs such as Early Childhood Literacy and Library Summer Reading."

The event begins Thursday, May 28, with a Friends-Only Preview Night from 6-8 p.m. for members of Friends of the Library. Public hours are:



Friday, May 29, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, May 31, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Admission is $5 per day for adults. Children under 18 and SNAP recipients are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.WhaleSale.org or at the door.

Most items in the book sale are priced between 50 cents and $5.50. Rare and collectible items are individually priced.

Friday offers early bird shopping from 8-9 a.m. for $10 per adult.

Saturday is half-price day for educators, Friends members and Jefferson County employees with identification.

Sunday is bag day, where shoppers can fill a grocery-sized bag with books for $12.

The Rotary Club of South Jeffco will host a pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the exhibit halls.

Volunteers are needed for cashiering, organizing and cart duties. Volunteers receive two free books for each four-hour shift during setup, the sale or cleanup.

More information is available at whalesale.org or by calling 303-403-5075.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

