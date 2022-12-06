It's Colorado Gives Day! Join the giving movement and find a nonprofit to support

Today is Colorado Gives Day! It’s one of our favorite days of the year at Denver7 and we are proud to partner with Community First Foundation and First Bank which present Colorado Gives Day.

It's the largest single-day giving event in the state each year.

This year, Coloradans can give to any of the 3,300 nonprofits participating in the 24-hour Colorado Gives Day event. Denver7 is proud to be the local television partner of Colorado Gives Day.

From education, animal welfare, health care, housing, the arts — no matter the cause close to your heart — you can find a great Colorado nonprofit to support at Coloradogives.org

“With just a click, donors can search, find and give. We make it easy and safe for donors to support their favorite nonprofits,” said Erica Thornley, vice president of product development with Community First Foundation. “ColoradoGives.org is a robust social giving tool that helps donors find and connect to the causes they care about most all in one place.”

And there's an extra benefit to give on Colorado Gives Day. Donations made to nonprofits on ColoradoGivesDay.org get a boost from a $1.4 million Incentive Fund that increases the impact of every dollar donated.

“Good things happen when you give through Colorado Gives Day,” said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization that runs Colorado Gives Day.

“From mental health care to protecting the environment, every day in Colorado our nonprofits keep us happy, healthy and safe. Colorado Gives Day is the perfect opportunity to say thank you by donating to your favorite nonprofits.”

In 2021, 73,000 donors raised more than $55 million for 3,151 nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day. Community First Foundation launched the online giving platform that powers Colorado Gives Day in 2007, and since then, donors have given more than $511 million to Colorado nonprofits.

Stay tuned to Denver7 News and on all our digital and social channels for updates on Colorado Gives Day. To learn more about Colorado Gives Day and to donate, visit ColoradoGivesDay.org.