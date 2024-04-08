Intercambio hosts festive, cross-cultural, fundraising event

On April 12th at the Boulder JCC, Intercambio, a local nonprofit focused on creating cross-cultural connections through English language classes, will be hosting Cambio 2024.

As the organization’s only fundraising event of the year, this event will be a celebration of the Intercambio community’s commitment to creating opportunities for cultural exchange and building bridges between communities through English language learning. This festive cross-cultural event will feature performances by Colorado-based Virgi Dart, a Colombian born singer and musician, auction packages, drinks, food, and more.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Intercambio and Cambio 2024.

Intercambio was founded in 2001 to bring English learners and community volunteers together in language classes and gatherings to build skills, confidence, and life-changing connections. They have connected over 15,000 students, teachers, and TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) organizations through their programs, trainings, and curriculum. Intercambio participants build relationships that break down barriers of language, culture, race, and socioeconomic status — creating connections that build a more fair, just, and inclusive society. Their programs are delivered in-person and online, locally and nationally.

Intercambio was recently recognized for their work by Yield Giving an initiative of MacKenzie Scott, and Lever for Change when it was chosen from among more than 6,300 organizations to receive $2 million in unrestricted funds.

To learn more about Intercambio and Cambio 2024, visit cambio.bebids.me to get tickets to Cambio.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.