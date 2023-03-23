Intercambio hosts a festive, cross-cultural fundraising event

Intercambio is hosting its annual fundraiser, Cambio, on Friday April 14 at the Boulder JCC. This festive, cross-cultural event raises funds to support Intercambio’s mission to bring English learners and community volunteers together in language classes and gatherings to build skills, confidence and life-changing connections.

The event includes food, drink, live music, dancing, auction activities and a program which will include Intercambio CEO John Lopez talking about where the organization is heading in the coming years as it grows. Teachers and students will share how they’re building new levels of cross-cultural connections and belonging through Intercambio’s programs. And Sadie Marquardt, who has performed on America’s Got Talent and is the most-watched belly dancer on YouTube, will perform live.

Intercambio was founded in 2001 to bring English learners and community volunteers together in language classes and gatherings to build skills, confidence, and life-changing connections. They have connected over 15,000 students, teachers, and TESOL (teaching English to speakers of other languages) organizations through their programs, trainings, and curriculum. Intercambio participants build relationships that break down barriers of language, culture, race, and socioeconomic status — creating connections that build a more fair, just, and inclusive society.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.