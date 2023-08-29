If You Give A Child A Book campaign puts books in the hands of kids who need them: Help by donating today

At Denver7, we believe giving children books can take them new places, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty. Children who do not have books at home spend far less time reading, which results in lower reading proficiency and difficulties in being successful at school.

Our annual If You Give A Child A Book campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, works to address these issues by putting books in the hands of local children who need them.

We need your help!

Donate to the If You Give A Child A Book campaign today.

All funds raised will go to purchase books through a partnership with Scholastic Books. These books will be distributed to Colorado students in high-need elementary schools through Scholastic Book Fairs, allowing each student to select the books they want to take home. A diverse selection of books – in both English and Spanish – will be available to students. Our goal is to provide each student with 10 books for their home library.

Help put books in the hands of Colorado students.

The If You Give A Child A Book campaign is sponsored by Primrose Schools.