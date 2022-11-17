How Colorado Gives Day boosts your wellbeing

Research shows that spending money on others and donating to charities can boost wellbeing and promote happiness. New studies are proving that participants “who had performed, or had been willing to perform, an act of generosity – no matter how small – viewed themselves as happier.”

Want to feel happier? Check out the new and improved ColoradoGivesDay.org. Community First Foundation and FirstBank are teaming up again for one of the largest giving days in the nation. Since 2010, Community First Foundation has served as a fundraising bridge for nonprofits across the state, connecting them to the Coloradans that support them. Their mission? Make good happen. For the past 12 years, they’ve equipped nonprofits both large and small with tools and know-how to continue surviving and thriving. This year, the new online giving marketplace offers new ways of supporting the organizations that make a difference in Coloradans lives. It also aims to help visitors discover new organizations.

On Colorado Gives Day, donors can search from over 3,200 nonprofits to find the cause(s) that matter most to them. Then, with just a click, they can donate, start their own fundraiser, and invite others to join them in supporting the cause you care about most. It’s online shopping but with charitable giving. In addition, FirstBank and other community partners have pulled together a matching fund of $1.4 million to boost the amount of every donation made from Nov. 1 through Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6. Nonprofits receive a percentage of the fund equal to the percentage they raise during this time.

Community First Foundation created Colorado Gives Day to help people discover and support organizations that match their passions, and to help Colorado communities thrive.

Denver7 is proud to be the local television partner of Colorado Gives Day.

By giving on Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6 – or earlier as early giving started on Nov. 1 – you can boost your wellbeing and happiness.