Holiday Helpings campaign supports local individuals and families in need

Denver7 is once again teaming up with Safeway for the Holiday Helpings campaign, an annual effort to provide support and hope to our neighbors in need during the holiday season.

You can make a quick and easy donation to Holiday Helpings at the checkout of any area Safeway store.

On your next grocery trip to your neighborhood Safeway store, you can make a donation at checkout by adding $1, $3, $5 or another amount to your purchase. All donations become $50 Safeway gift cards, which are distributed to families in the community through more than 70 local nonprofit organizations. Each Safeway store selects a nonprofit partner to distribute its gift cards locally. A list of the nonprofits receiving gift cards from this year’s Holiday Helpings program follows below.

Donations can also be made directly to the campaign online through the Safeway Foundation here.

Last year, the Holiday Helpings campaign raised $1.2 million. Organizers hope to surpass that total this season.

The Holiday Helpings campaign runs from Oct. 22 through Dec. 31, 2025.

Here are the nonprofit organizations that will be distributing the Safeway gift cards funded by Holiday Helpings:



Adams Count Food Bank | Commerce City

Alliance Berean Church | Alliance, Neb.

Broomfield FISH | Broomfield

Brown Bag Ministries Inc | Lakewood

Carbon Valley Help Center | Firestone

Care and Share, Inc | Colorado Springs

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado | Colorado Springs

Childhaven, Inc. | Farmington, NM

Christian Action Guild | Golden

Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, Inc | Divide

Community Food Share | Louisville

Council of Community Services | Gillette, Wyo.

Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park | Estes Park

Denver Rescue Mission | Denver

Durango Food Bank | Durango

Eastern Plains Community Pantry | Calhan

Economic Council Helping Others (ECHO), Inc. | Farmington, NM

Elizabeth Food Bank | Elizabeth

Evergreen Christian Outreach | Evergreen

Families Helping Families | Pueblo

Family & Intercultural Resource Center | Breckenridge

Feeding South Dakota | Rapid City, SD

Food Bank for Larimer County | Loveland

Food Bank of the Rockies | Denver

Food Bank of Wyoming | Evansville, Wyo.

Fort Lupton Food & Clothing Bank | Fort Lupton

Gunnison Country Food Pantry | Gunnison

Helping Hands | Douglas, Wyo.

KidsPak | Loveland

Laramie Interfaith | Laramie, Wyo.

Light of the World Catholic Church | Littleton

Loaves and Fishes Denver | Idaho Springs

Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County | Cañon City

Mile High First Sergeants (Operation WARMHEART) | Aurora

Mitchell Berean Church | Mitchell, Neb.

Monte Vista Community Food Pantry | Monte Vista

Morgan County Golden Stars | Fort Morgan

Mountain Family Center | Granby

Mountain Resource Center | Pine

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center | Colorado Springs

Needs Inc | Cheyenne, Wyo.

North Colorado Springs Rotary Club | Colorado Springs

Open Arms Food Bank | Littleton

Outreach United Resource Center, Inc. | Longmont

Prairie Family Center | Burlington

RCVR Church | Englewood

Reaching Out to Community and Kids - Denver | Dove Creek

San Luis Valley Health Foundation | Alamosa

Salvation Army Sheridan Corps | Sheridan, Wyo.

School District 12 Education Foundation | Broomfield

Sidney Table of Grace Food Pantry, INC | Sidney, Neb.

Silver Key Senior Services | Colorado Springs

Sister Carmen Community Center | Lafayette

Smoky Hill United Methodist Church | Aurora

Spearfish Community Pantry, Inc. | Spearfish, SD

St. George Episcopal Church | Leadville

St. Joseph's Food Pantry | Cheyenne, Wyo.

St. Mary Catholic Church | Walsenburg

The Action Center | Lakewood

The Grainery Ministries | Salida

The Salvation Army Colorado Springs | Colorado Springs

Thornton Food Bank | Thornton

Thrive Church | Westminster

Trail West Casa | Ogallala, Neb

Tri-Lakes Cares | Monument

Volunteers of America Colorado Branch | Denver

Weld Food Bank | Greeley

Windsor-Severance Food Pantry | Windsor

Zion's Lutheran Church of Trinidad | Trinidad

