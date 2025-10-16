Holiday Helpings campaign supports local individuals and families in need

Denver7 is once again teaming up with Safeway for the Holiday Helpings campaign, an annual effort to provide support and hope to our neighbors in need during the holiday season.
You can make a quick and easy donation to Holiday Helpings at the checkout of any area Safeway store.
On your next grocery trip to your neighborhood Safeway store, you can make a donation at checkout by adding $1, $3, $5 or another amount to your purchase. All donations become $50 Safeway gift cards, which are distributed to families in the community through more than 70 local nonprofit organizations. Each Safeway store selects a nonprofit partner to distribute its gift cards locally. A list of the nonprofits receiving gift cards from this year’s Holiday Helpings program follows below.
Donations can also be made directly to the campaign online through the Safeway Foundation here.
Last year, the Holiday Helpings campaign raised $1.2 million. Organizers hope to surpass that total this season.
The Holiday Helpings campaign runs from Oct. 22 through Dec. 31, 2025.
Here are the nonprofit organizations that will be distributing the Safeway gift cards funded by Holiday Helpings:
- Adams Count Food Bank | Commerce City
- Alliance Berean Church | Alliance, Neb.
- Broomfield FISH | Broomfield
- Brown Bag Ministries Inc | Lakewood
- Carbon Valley Help Center | Firestone
- Care and Share, Inc | Colorado Springs
- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado | Colorado Springs
- Childhaven, Inc. | Farmington, NM
- Christian Action Guild | Golden
- Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, Inc | Divide
- Community Food Share | Louisville
- Council of Community Services | Gillette, Wyo.
- Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park | Estes Park
- Denver Rescue Mission | Denver
- Durango Food Bank | Durango
- Eastern Plains Community Pantry | Calhan
- Economic Council Helping Others (ECHO), Inc. | Farmington, NM
- Elizabeth Food Bank | Elizabeth
- Evergreen Christian Outreach | Evergreen
- Families Helping Families | Pueblo
- Family & Intercultural Resource Center | Breckenridge
- Feeding South Dakota | Rapid City, SD
- Food Bank for Larimer County | Loveland
- Food Bank of the Rockies | Denver
- Food Bank of Wyoming | Evansville, Wyo.
- Fort Lupton Food & Clothing Bank | Fort Lupton
- Gunnison Country Food Pantry | Gunnison
- Helping Hands | Douglas, Wyo.
- KidsPak | Loveland
- Laramie Interfaith | Laramie, Wyo.
- Light of the World Catholic Church | Littleton
- Loaves and Fishes Denver | Idaho Springs
- Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County | Cañon City
- Mile High First Sergeants (Operation WARMHEART) | Aurora
- Mitchell Berean Church | Mitchell, Neb.
- Monte Vista Community Food Pantry | Monte Vista
- Morgan County Golden Stars | Fort Morgan
- Mountain Family Center | Granby
- Mountain Resource Center | Pine
- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center | Colorado Springs
- Needs Inc | Cheyenne, Wyo.
- North Colorado Springs Rotary Club | Colorado Springs
- Open Arms Food Bank | Littleton
- Outreach United Resource Center, Inc. | Longmont
- Prairie Family Center | Burlington
- RCVR Church | Englewood
- Reaching Out to Community and Kids - Denver | Dove Creek
- San Luis Valley Health Foundation | Alamosa
- Salvation Army Sheridan Corps | Sheridan, Wyo.
- School District 12 Education Foundation | Broomfield
- Sidney Table of Grace Food Pantry, INC | Sidney, Neb.
- Silver Key Senior Services | Colorado Springs
- Sister Carmen Community Center | Lafayette
- Smoky Hill United Methodist Church | Aurora
- Spearfish Community Pantry, Inc. | Spearfish, SD
- St. George Episcopal Church | Leadville
- St. Joseph's Food Pantry | Cheyenne, Wyo.
- St. Mary Catholic Church | Walsenburg
- The Action Center | Lakewood
- The Grainery Ministries | Salida
- The Salvation Army Colorado Springs | Colorado Springs
- Thornton Food Bank | Thornton
- Thrive Church | Westminster
- Trail West Casa | Ogallala, Neb
- Tri-Lakes Cares | Monument
- Volunteers of America Colorado Branch | Denver
- Weld Food Bank | Greeley
- Windsor-Severance Food Pantry | Windsor
- Zion's Lutheran Church of Trinidad | Trinidad
This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.