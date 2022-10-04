Hazel Miller to perform at ‘Jazzed’ event to raise funds for Inner City Health Center

ARVADA, Colo. — Inner City Health Center’s annual Jazzed fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd. The event offers an evening of jazz, salsa, dancing and philanthropy featuring Hazel Miller and Conjunto Colores.

This annual event raises funds for ICHC to help support their programs and services. ICHC offers comprehensive medical and dental care as well as mental health services, with fees paid on a sliding scale, through Medicaid and other support programs.

Denver7 is proud to once again partner with ICHC on this event, and Denver7 Anchor Katie LaSalle will co-host the event with KOSI’s Murphy Houston.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.InnerCityHealth.org