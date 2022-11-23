The Harvesting Hope 5k returns to Central Park this Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. The event includes a professional, timed 5k as well as a Kids 1k Fun Run.

All proceeds benefit the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research. According to the Foundation, Prader-Willi Syndrome is a genetic disorder is recognized as the most common genetic cause of life-threatening childhood obesity.

Harvesting Hope was started by two moms of children with Prader-Willi Syndrome. They wanted to give their children the opportunity to participate in a local, fitness-focused tradition on Thanksgiving Day.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Harvesting Hope and Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Jason Greunauer will emcee the event.

Race registration ranges from $25-$35 with discounts for seniors and children 12 and under.

To learn more and to register for the event, visit www.HarvestingHope5k.com.