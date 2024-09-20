giveSPORTS Equipment Drive to collect sporting equipment at Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 21

Kroenke Sports Charities’ 13th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive, presented by Colorado Honda Dealers, will be held at Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the RAV4 Parking Lot (located between 9th & 11th St., between Chopper Cir. & Auraria Pkwy.).

In partnership with A Precious Child and Colorado Honda Dealers, Kroenke Sports Charities invites the public to support underserved local youth by dropping off new or gently used sports equipment at the event. Participation in extracurricular sports significantly impacts short and long-term educational, emotional, behavioral, and physical outcomes for disadvantaged, poverty-stricken youth.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive. Look for members of the Denver7 weekend morning team at the event as they drop off a Denver7 Gives donation of equipment.

Denver7

Representatives from the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth, and Colorado Rapids will be in attendance to greet donors. Donors attending the event on Sept. 21 will receive a tax donation letter and a voucher valid for two tickets to a Nuggets or Avalanche pre-season home game, while supplies last. Cash donations will also be accepted at the event. Monetary donations can also be made online at any time by visiting apreciouschild.org/donate-givesports.

Equipment from all sports is accepted. However, equipment from the following sports is most needed: basketball, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, football, baseball, softball, and volleyball. Bicycles are accepted in any condition. The event is unable to accept clothing/uniform donations.

Since its inception, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected over 239,000 pieces of sports equipment, and more than $123,000 in sports scholarship funds to benefit more than 92,000 local children in need.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.