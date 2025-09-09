giveSPORTS Equipment Drive to benefit children in need

The 14th annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive, presented by Colorado Honda Dealers, will be held at Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 9-11 a.m. in the RAV4 Parking Lot (located between 9th and 11th streets; between Chopper Circle and Auraria Parkway).

Kroenke Sports Charities and A Precious Child are joining forces again to collect gently used sports equipment and monetary donations to support children in need with their dreams to participate in sports.

Participation in extracurricular sports significantly impacts short and long-term educational, emotional, behavioral and physical outcomes for youth in need.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive. Keep an eye out for some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters at the event.

Those who donate items or money at the event on Sept. 20 will receive a voucher good for two (2) tickets to a Nuggets or Avalanche pre-season home game, while supplies last.

Since its inception, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected over 302,300 pieces of sports equipment and more than $127,000 in sports scholarship funds, benefiting more than 102,500 local children in need.

About Kroenke Sports Charities

Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. They strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and people with disabilities. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need. Click here to learn more.

About A Precious Child

Founded in 2008, A Precious Child is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides essential resources and opportunities to children and families in need across eight Denver metro counties, helping every child reach their full potential through cradle to career programming. Each year, they serve 50,000 children and 14,000 caregivers with cost-free essentials like clothing, hygiene items, food and diapers – delivered with dignity. Their programs also offer access to sports, arts, education and critical resources like backpacks, school supplies and holiday gifts. Through their workforce readiness program, they help build skills for long-term success. With the support of 7,000 volunteers and a network of 300 Agency Partners, they are building a thriving society for all. Learn more at APreciousChild.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.